The LEGO Batman Movie 2
Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment is working on The LEGO Batman Movie 2, the sequel to the hit animated comedy voiced by Will Arnett.
Release Date: TBA
Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures
Genre: Animated, Action, Comedy
Director: Chris McKay
Screenwriter: Unknown
Cast: Will Arnett
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Official Website: LegoBatman.com
Plot Summary
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO Movie” a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble – LEGO Batman – stars in his own big-screen adventure. But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.