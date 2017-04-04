

Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment is working on The LEGO Batman Movie 2, the sequel to the hit animated comedy voiced by Will Arnett.

Release Date: TBA

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Animated, Action, Comedy

Director: Chris McKay

Screenwriter: Unknown

Cast: Will Arnett

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: LegoBatman.com

Plot Summary

In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO Movie” a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble – LEGO Batman – stars in his own big-screen adventure. But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.

