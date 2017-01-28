

Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson and Zach Galifianakis star in the animated comedy The LEGO Batman Movie. Watch the movie trailer below!

Release Date: February 10, 2017

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Action, Comedy

Director: Chris McKay

Screenwriter: Seth Grahame-Smith, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers

Cast: Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes, Jenny Slate, Billy Dee Williams, Mariah Carey

Running Time: 1 hr 44 min

MPAA Rating: PG for rude humor and some action

Official Website: LegoBatman.com

Plot Summary

In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO Movie” a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble – LEGO Batman – stars in his own big-screen adventure. But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.

Movie Trailers



The LEGO Batman Movie Trailer 4

The LEGO Batman Movie Comic-Con Trailer

