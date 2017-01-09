

Director Rob Schrab will mark his feature directorial debut overseeing construction on The LEGO Movie Sequel, the eagerly awaited follow-up to the worldwide sensation ‘The LEGO Movie’. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the “Master Builders” of the first blockbuster hit, are writing and will produce the sequel

Release Date: February 8, 2019 (2D, 3D)

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Animation

Director: Rob Schrab

Screenwriter: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Cast: Chris Pratt

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

“The Lego Movie” follows Emmet, an ordinary, rules-following, perfectly average LEGO minifigure who is mistakenly identified as the most extraordinary person and the key to saving the world. He is drafted into a fellowship of strangers on an epic quest to stop an evil tyrant, a journey for which Emmet is hopelessly and hilariously underprepared.

