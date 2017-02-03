The LEGO Ninjago Movie
USA Today has posted the first still from Warner Bros. Pictures animated adventure The LEGO Ninjago Movie. Six young ninjas are tasked with defending their island home.
Release Date: September 22, 2017
Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure
Director: Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher, Bob Logan
Screenwriter: Hilary Winston, Bob Logan, Paul Fisher
Cast: Dave Franco, Olivia Munn, Justin Theroux, Jackie Chan, Michael Peña, Fred Armisen, Kumail Nanjiani
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Six young ninjas Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane and Nya are tasked with defending their island home, called Ninjago. By night, they’re gifted warriors, using their skills and awesome fleet of vehicles to fight villains and monsters. By day, they’re ordinary teens struggling against their greatest enemy: high school.