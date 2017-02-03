

USA Today has posted the first still from Warner Bros. Pictures animated adventure The LEGO Ninjago Movie. Six young ninjas are tasked with defending their island home.

Release Date: September 22, 2017

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Director: Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher, Bob Logan

Screenwriter: Hilary Winston, Bob Logan, Paul Fisher

Cast: Dave Franco, Olivia Munn, Justin Theroux, Jackie Chan, Michael Peña, Fred Armisen, Kumail Nanjiani

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Six young ninjas Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane and Nya are tasked with defending their island home, called Ninjago. By night, they’re gifted warriors, using their skills and awesome fleet of vehicles to fight villains and monsters. By day, they’re ordinary teens struggling against their greatest enemy: high school.

