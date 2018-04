Watch the trailer for Terry Gilliam’s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote Jonathan Pryce, Adam Driver and Olga Kurylenko.

An advertising executive jumps back and forth in time between 21st century London and 17th century La Mancha, where Don Quixote mistakes him for Sancho Panza.

Cast: Jonathan Pryce, Adam Driver, Olga Kurylenko, Stellan Skarsgård, Jordi Mollà, Óscar Jaenada

Director: Terry Gilliam

Writer: Terry Gilliam, Tony Grisoni