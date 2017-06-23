

Idris Elba and Kate Winslet star in the adventure drama The Mountain Between Us, based on the novel by Charles Martin. Watch the movie trailer below! Two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain.

Release Date: October 6, 2017

Studio: 20th Century Fox

Genre: Drama, Adventure, Adaptation

Director: Hany Abu-Assad

Screenwriter: Chris Weitz

Cast: Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Dermot Mulroney, Beau Bridges

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and discovering strength they never knew possible.

Movie Trailers



The Mountain Between Us – Trailer

