The Mountain Between Us Trailer

Idris Elba and Kate Winslet star in the adventure drama The Mountain Between Us, based on the novel by Charles Martin. Watch the movie trailer below! Two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain.

movie posterRelease Date: October 6, 2017
Studio: 20th Century Fox
Genre: Drama, Adventure, Adaptation
Director: Hany Abu-Assad
Screenwriter: Chris Weitz
Cast: Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Dermot Mulroney, Beau Bridges
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and discovering strength they never knew possible.

Movie Trailers


The Mountain Between Us – Trailer

