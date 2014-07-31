

Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella star in Universal Pictures The Mummy reboot.

Release Date: March 24, 2017

Studio: Universal Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Adaptation

Director: Alex Kurtzman

Screenwriter: Jon Spaihts, Christopher McQuarrie

Cast: Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, Russell Crowe

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Tom Cruise headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: The Mummy. Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess (Sofia Boutella of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Star Trek Beyond) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

