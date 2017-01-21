The New Edition Story
The biopic The New Edition Story follows the iconic R&B/pop group “New Edition” from their humble beginnings in Boston to global stardom.
Premiere Date: January 24, 2017
Network: BET
Genre: Biography, Music, Drama
Director: Chris Robinson
Screenwriter: Abdul Williams
Cast: Bryshere Y. Gray, Woody Mcclain, Algee Smith, Elijah Kelley, Keith Powers, Luke James
Running Time: Unknown
TV Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Bryshere Y. Gray, Woody Mcclain, Algee Smith, Elijah Kelley, Keith Powers, Luke James star in BET’s six-hour event series “The New Edition Story” about the iconic R&B/pop group “New Edition” will air over three nights on January 24-26.
The biopic follows “New Edition” group members Ronnie Devoe (Powers), Bobby Brown (Mcclain), Ricky Bell (Kelley), Mike Bivins (Gray), Ralph Tresvant (Smith) and Johnny Gill (James) from their humble beginnings in Boston to global stardom, weathering the highs and lows of controversy, personnel changes, and the cost of fame.