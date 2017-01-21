

The biopic The New Edition Story follows the iconic R&B/pop group “New Edition” from their humble beginnings in Boston to global stardom.

Premiere Date: January 24, 2017

Network: BET

Genre: Biography, Music, Drama

Director: Chris Robinson

Screenwriter: Abdul Williams

Cast: Bryshere Y. Gray, Woody Mcclain, Algee Smith, Elijah Kelley, Keith Powers, Luke James

Plot Summary

Bryshere Y. Gray, Woody Mcclain, Algee Smith, Elijah Kelley, Keith Powers, Luke James star in BET’s six-hour event series “The New Edition Story” about the iconic R&B/pop group “New Edition” will air over three nights on January 24-26.

The biopic follows “New Edition” group members Ronnie Devoe (Powers), Bobby Brown (Mcclain), Ricky Bell (Kelley), Mike Bivins (Gray), Ralph Tresvant (Smith) and Johnny Gill (James) from their humble beginnings in Boston to global stardom, weathering the highs and lows of controversy, personnel changes, and the cost of fame.

