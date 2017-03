Check out The Outcasts trailer. The teen comedy stars Victoria Justice, Eden Sher, Claudia Lee, Ashley Rickards, Peyton List and Avan Jogia. In theaters and VOD on April 14, 2017.

After falling victim to a humiliating prank by the high school Queen Bee (Lee), best friends and world-class geeks, Mindy (Sher) and Jodi (Justice), decide to get their revenge by uniting the outcasts of the school against her and her circle of friends.

