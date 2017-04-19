The Promise
Oscar Isaac, Christian Bale and Charlotte Le Bon star in the Armenian genocide drama The Promise. As the Ottoman Empire crumbles into war-torn chaos, conflicting passions must be deferred while they join forces to get their people to safety and survive themselves.
Release Date: April 21, 2017
Studio: Open Road Films
Genre: Drama
Director: Terry George
Screenwriter: Terry George, Robin Swicord
Cast: Oscar Isaac, Christian Bale, Charlotte Le Bon, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Sarafyan, Jean Reno, James Cromwell, Tom Hollander
Running Time: 2 hr 12 min
MPAA Rating: PG-13 for thematic material including war atrocities, violence and disturbing images, and for some sexuality.
Plot Summary
When Michael (Oscar Isaac), a brilliant medical student, meets Ana (Charlotte Le Bon), their shared Armenian heritage sparks an attraction that explodes into a romantic rivalry between Michael and Ana’s boyfriend Chris (Christian Bale), a famous American photojournalist dedicated to exposing political truth. As the Ottoman Empire crumbles into war-torn chaos, their conflicting passions must be deferred while they join forces to get their people to safety and survive themselves. The Promise is directed by Academy Award® winning filmmaker Terry George.
Movie Trailers
The Promise – Trailer