

Oscar Isaac, Christian Bale and Charlotte Le Bon star in the Armenian genocide drama The Promise. As the Ottoman Empire crumbles into war-torn chaos, conflicting passions must be deferred while they join forces to get their people to safety and survive themselves.

Release Date: April 21, 2017

Studio: Open Road Films

Genre: Drama

Director: Terry George

Screenwriter: Terry George, Robin Swicord

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Christian Bale, Charlotte Le Bon, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Sarafyan, Jean Reno, James Cromwell, Tom Hollander

Running Time: 2 hr 12 min

MPAA Rating: PG-13 for thematic material including war atrocities, violence and disturbing images, and for some sexuality.

Plot Summary

When Michael (Oscar Isaac), a brilliant medical student, meets Ana (Charlotte Le Bon), their shared Armenian heritage sparks an attraction that explodes into a romantic rivalry between Michael and Ana’s boyfriend Chris (Christian Bale), a famous American photojournalist dedicated to exposing political truth. As the Ottoman Empire crumbles into war-torn chaos, their conflicting passions must be deferred while they join forces to get their people to safety and survive themselves. The Promise is directed by Academy Award® winning filmmaker Terry George.

Movie Trailers





The Promise – Trailer

Comments

comment count