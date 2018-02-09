The First Purge (The Purge 4) Trailer

Y’Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis and Marisa Tomei star in the The Purge prequel, The First Purge aka The Purge 4. Watch the trailer below. To lower the yearly crime rate, the government test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in an urban community.

The Purge 4 movie posterRelease Date: July 4, 2018
Studio: Universal Pictures
Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller, Prequel
Director: Gerard McMurray
Screenwriter: James DeMonaco
Cast: Y’Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez, Marisa Tomei
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Official Website: TheFirstPurge.com

Plot Summary

To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.

Movie Trailers

The First Purge – Teaser Trailer

