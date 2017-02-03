

Asa Butterfield, Britt Robertson and Gary Oldman star in the drama The Space Between Us. The first human born on Mars travels to Earth for the first time.

Release Date: February 3, 2017

Studio: STX Entertainment

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Romance

Director: Peter Chelsom

Screenwriter: Allan Loeb

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Britt Robertson, Gary Oldman, Carla Gugino, Janet Montgomery

Running Time: 2 hr

MPAA Rating: PG-13 for brief sensuality and language.

Plot Summary

In this interplanetary adventure, a space shuttle embarks on the first mission to colonize Mars, only to discover after takeoff that one of the astronauts is pregnant. Shortly after landing, she dies from complications while giving birth to the first human born on the red planet – never revealing who the father is. Thus begins the extraordinary life of Gardner Elliot – an inquisitive, highly intelligent boy who reaches the age of 16 having only met 14 people in his very unconventional upbringing. While searching for clues about his father, and the home planet he’s never known, Gardner begins an online friendship with a street smart girl in Colorado named Tulsa. When he finally gets a chance to go to Earth, he’s eager to experience all of the wonders he could only read about on Mars – from the most simple to the extraordinary. But once his explorations begin, scientists discover that Gardner’s organs can’t withstand Earth’s atmosphere. Eager to find his father, Gardner escapes the team…

