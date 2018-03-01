The Spy Who Dumped Me
Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon and Sam Heughan star in the romantic comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me. Best friends get involved in an undercover mission after an ex-boyfriend shows up with a team of assassins on his trail.
Release Date: August 3, 2018
Studio: Lionsgate
Genre: Action, Romance, Comedy, Adaptation
Director: Susanna Fogel
Screenwriter: Susanna Fogel, David Iserson
Cast: Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Sam Heughan, Justin Theroux, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Audrey (Mila Kunis) and Morgan (Kate McKinnon), two thirty-year-old best friends in Los Angeles, are thrust unexpectedly into an international conspiracy when Audrey’s ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Surprising even themselves, the duo jump into action, on the run throughout Europe from assassins and a suspicious-but-charming British agent, as they hatch a plan to save the world.
Movie Trailers
The Spy Who Dumped Me – Trailer (TBA)