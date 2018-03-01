Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon and Sam Heughan star in the romantic comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me. Best friends get involved in an undercover mission after an ex-boyfriend shows up with a team of assassins on his trail.

Release Date: August 3, 2018

Studio: Lionsgate

Genre: Action, Romance, Comedy, Adaptation

Director: Susanna Fogel

Screenwriter: Susanna Fogel, David Iserson

Cast: Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Sam Heughan, Justin Theroux, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Audrey (Mila Kunis) and Morgan (Kate McKinnon), two thirty-year-old best friends in Los Angeles, are thrust unexpectedly into an international conspiracy when Audrey’s ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Surprising even themselves, the duo jump into action, on the run throughout Europe from assassins and a suspicious-but-charming British agent, as they hatch a plan to save the world.

Movie Trailers

The Spy Who Dumped Me – Trailer (TBA)



