The Strangers 2: Prey at Night – Teaser Trailer



A family’s road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family’s every limit as they struggle to survive. Johannes Roberts directs this horror film inspired by the 2008 smash hit The Strangers.

Starring: Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman

