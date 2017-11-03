

Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman star in the dramatic comedy The Upside, a remake of the French hit The Intouchables (2011). About the unlikely friendship between a rich quadriplegic and his working-class caregiver on parole.

Release Date: March 9, 2018

Studio: The Weinstein Company

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Remake

Director: Neil Burger

Screenwriter: Paul Feig, Jon Hartmere

Cast: Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies, Tate Donovan, Genevieve Angelson, Aja Naomi King

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Dell (Hart) has little confidence that life holds many promises for a man with a criminal record, no formal education, and no financial safety net. He shows up as a candidate for the position of caregiver to millionaire author Phil (Cranston) wanting only a signature to show his parole officer. Yet Phil, despite strenuous protests from his assistant Yvonne (Kidman), insists on hiring the wholly unqualified Dell on the spot. Phil is quadriplegic, a grief-stricken widower, and, like Dell, running short on hope. Divided by race, class, and ability, these men could not be farther apart. Yet if they can bridge their differences, they may just discover a rare breed of friendship — and teach each other to live again.

Movie Trailers

