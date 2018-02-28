The Women of Marwen
Steve Carell, Leslie Mann and Diane Kruger star in the Robert Zemeckis-directed fantasy drama The Women of Marwen, based on Jeff Malmberg’s 2010 documentary Marwencol. A victim of a brutal attack finds a unique and beautiful therapeutic outlet to help him through his recovery process.
Release Date: November 21, 2018
Studio: Universal Pictures
Genre: Fantasy, Drama
Director: Robert Zemeckis
Screenwriter: Caroline Thompson, Robert Zemeckis
Cast: Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Gwendoline Christie, Falk Hentschel, Janelle Monáe, Eiza González
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Mark Hogancamp (Steve Carell) is beaten and left for dead outside a bar in his hometown of Kingston, NY. Waking from a nine-day coma, he had no memory of the thirty-eight prior years of his life, including his ex-wife, family, artistic talents, or military service. To reconstruct his past, Hogancamp builds, in his backyard, Marwen, an imaginary village set in World War II Belgium using 1:6 scale action figures that feature his imaginary wife Anna (Gwendoline Christie) and the time-traveling Deja Thoris (Diane Kruger).
Movie Trailers
