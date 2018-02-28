

Steve Carell, Leslie Mann and Diane Kruger star in the Robert Zemeckis-directed fantasy drama The Women of Marwen, based on Jeff Malmberg’s 2010 documentary Marwencol. A victim of a brutal attack finds a unique and beautiful therapeutic outlet to help him through his recovery process.

Release Date: November 21, 2018

Studio: Universal Pictures

Genre: Fantasy, Drama

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Screenwriter: Caroline Thompson, Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Gwendoline Christie, Falk Hentschel, Janelle Monáe, Eiza González

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Mark Hogancamp (Steve Carell) is beaten and left for dead outside a bar in his hometown of Kingston, NY. Waking from a nine-day coma, he had no memory of the thirty-eight prior years of his life, including his ex-wife, family, artistic talents, or military service. To reconstruct his past, Hogancamp builds, in his backyard, Marwen, an imaginary village set in World War II Belgium using 1:6 scale action figures that feature his imaginary wife Anna (Gwendoline Christie) and the time-traveling Deja Thoris (Diane Kruger).

Movie Trailers

