Release Date: November 5, 2021

Studio: Marvel Studios (Disney)

Genre: Action, Adventure

Director: Taika Waititi

Screenwriter: Taika Waititi

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson star in Marvel Studio’s fantasy adventure sequel. Taika Waititi directs the follow-up to Marvel’s, the fourth movie in the Thor saga.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will be directed by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) which will be the follow-up to his wildly successful 2017 sequel “Thor: Ragnarok.” Natalie Portman is set to return as Jane and will wield the mighty Mjolnir. Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson will also return as Thor and Valkyrie, respectively. The female Thor storyline is based on Jason Aaron’s run on “The Mighty Thor” in which a cancer-stricken Jane Foster takes up the mantle and powers of Thor.

