Thor 4
Studio: Marvel Studios (Disney)
Genre: Action, Adventure
Director: Taika Waititi
Screenwriter: Taika Waititi
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
“Thor: Love and Thunder” will be directed by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) which will be the follow-up to his wildly successful 2017 sequel “Thor: Ragnarok.” Natalie Portman is set to return as Jane and will wield the mighty Mjolnir. Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson will also return as Thor and Valkyrie, respectively. The female Thor storyline is based on Jason Aaron’s run on “The Mighty Thor” in which a cancer-stricken Jane Foster takes up the mantle and powers of Thor.