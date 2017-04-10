Thor: Ragnarok Trailer: Hulk & Thor Enter Battle Arena



See the first official trailer and poster for Thor: Ragnarok, starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tessa Thompson and Cate Blanchett.

Watch all the action below as “Thor: Ragnarok” picks up after the events of “Avengers: Age of Ultron”! Thor (Chris Hemsworth) ends up imprisoned on the other side of the universe on Sakaar, a barbaric planet, without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok – the destruction of his homeword and the end of Asgardian civilization – at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Goddess of Death Hela (Cate Blanchett). But first, he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his fellow coworker and Avenger — the Incredible Hulk!

