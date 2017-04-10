

Alicia Vikander and Dominic West star in the action adventure reboot Tomb Raider. A young and resolute Lara Croft goes on a path toward becoming a global hero. Check out the photos below in the gallery.

Release Date: March 16, 2018

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Adaptation

Director: Roar Uthaug

Screenwriter: Geneva Robertson-Dworet

Cast: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu

Plot Summary

Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Now a young woman of 21 without any real focus or purpose, Lara navigates the chaotic streets of trendy East London as a bike courier, barely making the rent, and takes college courses, rarely making it to class. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father’s global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he’s truly gone. Advised to face the facts and move forward after seven years without him, even Lara can’t understand what drives her to finally solve the puzzle of his mysterious death.

Going explicitly against his final wishes, she leaves everything she knows behind in search of her dad’s last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. But her mission will not be an easy one; just reaching the island will be extremely treacherous. Suddenly, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Lara, who—against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit—must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown. If she survives this perilous adventure, it could be the making of her, earning her the name tomb raider.

