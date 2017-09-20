Tomb Raider Trailer: Alicia Vikander is Lara Croft

Warner Bros. has debuted the first trailer for the upcoming Tomb Raider prequel/reboot starring Alicia Vikander, Daniel Wu, Walton Goggins and Dominic West. You can check out the trailer below!

Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she finds herself on the island where her father disappeared.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Tomb Raider is the story that will set a young and resolute Lara Croft on a path toward becoming a global hero. The film stars Oscar winner Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina, The Danish Girl) in the lead role, under the direction of Roar Uthaug (The Wave), with Oscar-winner Graham King (The Departed) producing under his GK Films banner.

Tomb Raider also stars Dominic West (Money Monster, 300), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight, Django Unchained) and Daniel Wu (AMC¹s Into the Badlands).

Comments

comment count