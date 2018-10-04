Top Gun 2 Lands Seven More Cast Members

Jake Picking (Blockers), Kara Wang (Good Trouble), Jack Schumacher (Empire), Raymond Lee (Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle), Jean Louisa Kelly (Ant-Man), Lyliana Wray (Strange Angel) and Greg Tarzan Davis (Chicago P.D.) have been cast in Paramount/Skydance Media’s long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick aka “Top Gun 2”.

They join returning cast members Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Val Kilmer as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky along with an already-announced cast that includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Monica Barbaro, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis, Thomasin McKenzie, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez and Charles Parnell.

Top Gun 2 will explore the end of the manned fighter jet era and rise of the drone aircraft. “Top Gun: Maverick” is being directed by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion, TRON: Legacy), produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and developed by Skydance Productions.

Top Gun: Maverick is sceduled to be released in theaters on June 26, 2020.