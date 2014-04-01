Top Gun 2
It’s official, Val Kilmer has confirmed that he will reprise his role as cocky fighter pilot "Iceman" in the long-in-the-works sequel, Top Gun 2.
Kilmer will star opposite Tom Cruise, who is set to reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. 'Top Gun 2' will explore the end of the manned fighter jet era and rise of the drone aircraft.
Release Date: July 12, 2019
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Romance, Sequel
Director: Unknown
Screenwriter: Justin Marks, Peter Craig
Cast: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Super-producer Jerry Bruckheimer has signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures to produce the long-awaited “Top Gun 2,” which is being developed by Skydance Productions with Tom Cruise set to reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Bruckheimer along with his producing partner, the late Don Simpson, produced the blockbuster hit “Top Gun” (1986), that grossed over $356 million worldwide. “Top Gun 2” will explore the end of the manned fighter jet era and rise of the drone aircraft.
Movie Trailers