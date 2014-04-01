It’s official, Val Kilmer has confirmed that he will reprise his role as cocky fighter pilot "Iceman" in the long-in-the-works sequel, Top Gun 2.

Kilmer will star opposite Tom Cruise, who is set to reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. 'Top Gun 2' will explore the end of the manned fighter jet era and rise of the drone aircraft.

Release Date: July 12, 2019

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Romance, Sequel

Director: Unknown

Screenwriter: Justin Marks, Peter Craig

Cast: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Super-producer Jerry Bruckheimer has signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures to produce the long-awaited “Top Gun 2,” which is being developed by Skydance Productions with Tom Cruise set to reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Bruckheimer along with his producing partner, the late Don Simpson, produced the blockbuster hit “Top Gun” (1986), that grossed over $356 million worldwide. “Top Gun 2” will explore the end of the manned fighter jet era and rise of the drone aircraft.

