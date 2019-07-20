Top Gun: Maverick Trailer: Tom Cruise Has the Need for Speed

Paramount Pictures has released the first Top Gun: Maverick trailer starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell and Lewis Pullman.

Top Gun: Maverick is set in a world of drone technology and fifth generation fighters along with exploring the end of the era of dogfighting. Maverick (Tom Cruise) is now a flight captain, who takes Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick’s late partner Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, under his wing. The film also stars Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell and Ed Harris.

Joseph Kosinski, who previously directed Cruise in ‘Oblivion’ helms the sequel. Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer wrote the script. Paramount Pictures has set a Top Gun sequel release date for June 26, 2020.