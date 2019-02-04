Toy Story 4 Super Bowl Spot Takes Woody & Buzz to the Carnival

by

Disney and Pixar have released the Toy Story 4 Super Bowl spot as Woody, Buzz, and Bo-Peep head to the carnival.

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Directed by Josh Cooley (“Riley’s First Date?”) and produced by Jonas Rivera (“Inside Out,” “Up”) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer “Inside Out”), Disney•Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.

News

 Toy Story 4 Teaser Trailer 2 Voiced by Key & Peele Watch the second teaser trailer for Toy Story 4 featuring the voices of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele.
Toy Story 4 Teaser Trailer Introduces New Character A road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.
Toy Story 4 Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack star in Disney/Pixar's animated adventure sequel Toy Story 4.

Tags:

Leave a Comment