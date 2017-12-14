

Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena and Pamela Adlon star in the Transformers spinoff movie Transformers: Bumblebee. Set in 1987, a girl (Steinfeld) helps a battle-scarred Bumblebee find refuge inside a junkyard in a small California beach town.

Release Date: December 21, 2018

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Director: Travis Knight

Screenwriter: Christina Hodson

Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Pamela Adlon, Peter Cullen, Rachel Crow, Jorge Lendeborg, Jason Drucker, Abby Quinn, Ricardo Hoyos, Gracie Dzienny

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

The story is set in the year 1987, where Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. Charlie (Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

Movie Trailers

Comments

