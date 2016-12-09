

Watch the first Transformers: The Last Knight trailer, starring Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Isabella Moner, Stanley Tucci and John Turturro.

Mark Wahlberg returns as Cade Yeager, a single father and struggling inventor who helped the Autobots during the events of Age of Extinction. He joins Isabela Moner as Izabella, a street-smart tomboy who grew up an orphan and was raised in foster care. Her only friend in life is Sqweeks.

Transformers: The Last Knight Teaser Trailer

Comments

comment count