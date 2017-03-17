

Meet Izzy in this special new Transformers: The Last Knight trailer, featuring Isabela Moner and Mark Wahlberg.

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Izzy (Isabela Moner); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ will be released in theaters on June 23, 2017.

Transformers: The Last Knight – Trailer



Transformers: The Last Knight – Teaser Trailer



Transformers: The Last Knight – Extended Big Game Spot

