

Mark Wahlberg, Isabella Moner and Anthony Hopkins star in the sci-fi action-adventure Transformers: The Last Knight. In order to bring his home planet Cybertron back to life, Optimus Prime must find an artifact on Earth.

Release Date: June 23, 2017 (3D, IMAX)

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel

Director: Michael Bay

Screenwriter: Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, Ken Nolan

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Isabella Moner, Anthony Hopkins, Josh Duhamel, Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci, John Turturro, Gemma Chan, Peter Cullen, Frank Welker

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).

