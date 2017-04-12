Transformers: The Last Knight
Mark Wahlberg, Isabella Moner and Anthony Hopkins star in the sci-fi action-adventure Transformers: The Last Knight. In order to bring his home planet Cybertron back to life, Optimus Prime must find an artifact on Earth.
Release Date: June 23, 2017 (3D, IMAX)
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel
Director: Michael Bay
Screenwriter: Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, Ken Nolan
Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Isabella Moner, Anthony Hopkins, Josh Duhamel, Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci, John Turturro, Gemma Chan, Peter Cullen, Frank Welker
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Official Website: TransformersMovie.com
Plot Summary
The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).
Movie Trailers
Transformers: The Last Knight – Trailer
Transformers: The Last Knight – Teaser Trailer