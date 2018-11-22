Taiwanese singer-actor Jay Chou (The Green Hornet) has joined the upcoming fourth installment of the ‘xXx’ franchise, xXx 4. Chou joins Vin Diesel along with Zoe Zhang (Chinese Zodiac). Diesel will reprise his role as extreme-sports athlete turned reluctant agent Xander Cage. Subscribe or bookmark this page to be the first to check out the latest xXx 4 release date, cast news, set photos and movie trailer.

Release Date: TBA, 2020

Studio: The H Collective

Genre: Action, Sequel

Director: D.J. Caruso

Screenwriter: Unknown

Cast: Vin Diesel, Zoe Zhang, Jay Chou

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Vin Diesel and his One Race Films teamed with finance and production company The H Collective to acquire the rights to the action-adventure franchise from Revolution Studios earlier this year. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are producing with Diesel and Samantha Vincent for One Race Films. The film is scheduled to begin shooting in 2019.

D.J. Caruso, who helmed xXx: Return of Xander Cage, as well as such movies as “Disturbia,” “Eagle Eye” and “I am Number Four” will return to direct “xXx 4.” The xXx franchise, which includes “xXx,” “xXx: State of the Union,” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” has collectively grossed nearly $1 billion at the worldwide box-office. “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” earned $168 million of its $346 million worldwide total at the Chinese box office last year. Subscribe or bookmark this page to see the xXx 4 release date, cast news, set photos and movie trailer.

Movie Trailers