Category: TV

TV Trailers

The Alienist Trailer 2

TNT has released a new trailer for the psychological thriller The Alienist, starring Luke Evans, Daniel Brühl and Dakota Fanning.

TV Movies

Bobbi Kristina

Watch the trailer for TV One’s Bobbi Kristina movie. The made-for-TV biopic stars Joy Rovaris and Vivica A. Fox.

Follow:

Subscribe to Movienewz.com

Stay up to date! Enter your email address to receive new posts in your inbox.