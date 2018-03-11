His Dark Materials (TV Series)
Logan star Dafne Keen has joined BBC One’s ‘His Dark Materials’ TV series.
Watch the trailer for the Netflix series The Boss Baby: Back in Business from DreamWorks Animation.
New Girl star has landed the lead role in ABC’s The Greatest American Hero female reboot.
Jessica Jones is back as New York City’s tough-as-nails private investigator and she will do whatever it takes to uncover the truth.
Wendy opens up about fainting during her live Halloween episode.
TNT has released a new trailer for the psychological thriller The Alienist, starring Luke Evans, Daniel Brühl and Dakota Fanning.
Watch the trailer for TV One’s Bobbi Kristina movie. The made-for-TV biopic stars Joy Rovaris and Vivica A. Fox.
Watch first trailer for the Netflix series Marvel’s The Punisher, starring Jon Bernthal.
Trump wades into a ignorant and misguided debate about history and the Charlottesville rally that ended in violence.
See the trailer and posters for the next chapter of the Star Trek franchise.
Marvel has released a new trailer for its upcoming ABC series, Marvel’s Inhumans.
Nat Wolff, Margaret Qualley and Willem Dafoe star in the thriller, based on the Japanese manga.
Anson Mount, Serinda Swan and Ken Leung star in the live-action ABC TV series Marvel’s Inhumans.
Marvel and ABC have released the synopsis and cast details for the live-action ABC TV series.