Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and Janelle Monáe star in the animated musical adventure UglyDolls, based on the plush toy line of the same name. Watch the UglyDolls movie trailer below! In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weird is celebrated, strange is special and beauty is embraced as more than simply meets the eye.

Release Date: May 10, 2019

Studio: STXfilms

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Kelly Asbury

Screenwriter: Erica Rivinoja

Cast: Kelly Clarkson, Janelle Monáe, Nick Jonas, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, Blake Shelton, Pitbull, Bebe Rexha, Charlie XCX, Lizzo, Wang Leehom

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: UglyDolls.com

Plot Summary

Unconventionality rules in UglyDolls. In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weird is celebrated, strange is special and beauty is embraced as more than simply meets the eye. Here, Moxy and her friends live every day in a whirlwind of bliss, letting their freak flags fly. Moxy’s (Kelly Clarkson) curiosity leads her to wonder if there’s something on the other side of the mountain which nestles Uglyville. She gathers her closest friends and sets off to find another world – Perfection – a town where conventional dolls are trained in protocols before they are sent to the “real” world to find the love of a child. The UglyDolls will confront what it means to be different, and ultimately discover that you don’t have to be perfect to be amazing.

