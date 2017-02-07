Underworld 6
Kate Beckinsale will return for Underworld 6, the sixth installment of Screen Gems’ vampire-vs-werewolf franchise. ‘Underworld: Blood Wars’ has grossed $78 million at the worldwide box office.
Release Date: TBA, 2019
Studio: Screen Gems (Sony)
Genre: Action, Fantasy, Horror, Sequel
Director: TBA
Screenwriter: TBA
Cast: Kate Beckinsale
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Official Website: EnterTheUnderworld.com
Plot Summary
“Underworld 6” follows Vampire death dealer, Selene (Kate Beckinsale) as she fends off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her.