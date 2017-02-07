

Kate Beckinsale will return for Underworld 6, the sixth installment of Screen Gems’ vampire-vs-werewolf franchise. ‘Underworld: Blood Wars’ has grossed $78 million at the worldwide box office.

Release Date: TBA, 2019

Studio: Screen Gems (Sony)

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Horror, Sequel

Director: TBA

Screenwriter: TBA

Cast: Kate Beckinsale

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: EnterTheUnderworld.com

Plot Summary

“Underworld 6” follows Vampire death dealer, Selene (Kate Beckinsale) as she fends off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her.

