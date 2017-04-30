

Michael Sheen, Rhona Mitra and Bill Nighy star in the Underworld prequel Underworld Rise of the Lycans. See the Underworld Rise of the Lycans full movie trailer and cast below! In the Dark Ages, a Lycan named Lucian (Sheen) rallies the werewolves to rise up against Viktor (Nighy), the vampire king who has enslaved them.

Release Date: January 23, 2009

Studio: Screen Gems (Sony)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Prequel

Director: Patrick Tatopoulos

Screenwriter: Danny McBride, Dirk Blackman, Howard McCain

Cast: Michael Sheen, Rhona Mitra, Bill Nighy, Steven Mackintosh, Kevin Grevioux

Running Time: 1 hr. 33 min.

MPAA Rating: R for bloody violence and some sexuality

Plot Summary

“Underworld Rise of the Lycans” traces the origins of the centuries-old blood feud between the aristocratic vampires known as Death Dealers and their onetime slaves, the Lycans. In the Dark Ages, a young Lycan named Lucian (Michael Sheen) emerges as a powerful leader who rallies the werewolves to rise up against Viktor (Bill Nighy), the cruel vampire king who has enslaved them. Lucian is joined by his secret lover, Sonja (Rhona Mitra), in his battle against the Death Dealer army and his struggle for Lycan freedom. Watch the Underworld Rise of the Lycans full movie trailer below!

Underworld Rise of the Lycans Full Movie Trailer

