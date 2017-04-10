

Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl and Geoff Stults star in the dramatic thriller Unforgettable. A woman sets out to make life hell for her ex-husband’s new wife.

Release Date: April 21, 2017

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Denise Di Novi

Screenwriter: Unknown

Cast: Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl, Geoff Stults, Whitney Cummings, Simon Kassianides,

Cheryl Ladd

Running Time: 1 hr 40 min

MPAA Rating: R for sexual content, violence, some language, and brief partial nudity.

Heigl stars as Tessa Connover, who is barely coping with the end of her marriage when her ex-husband, David (Stults), becomes happily engaged to Julia Banks (Dawson)—not only bringing Julia into the home they once shared but also into the life of their daughter, Lilly (Isabella Rice). Trying to settle into her new role as a wife and a stepmother, Julia believes she has finally met the man of her dreams, the man who can help her put her own troubled past behind her. But Tessa’s jealousy soon takes a pathological turn until she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s dream into her ultimate nightmare.

