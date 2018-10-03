

Annapurna Pictures has released the official Vice movie trailer. The Vice trailer gives us our first look at an unrecognizable Christian Bale as Dick Cheney and you can watch it below!

The political biopic stars Christian Bale (The Dark Knight Trilogy) as the callous and influential former Vice President Dick Cheney, along with Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as George W. Bush, Amy Adams (Arrival, HBO’s Sharp Objects) as Lynne Cheney, Steve Carrell (Beautiful Boy, The Big Short), Jesse Plemons, Alison Pill, Lily Rabe, Tyler Perry, Justin Kirk, LisaGay Hamilton, Shea Whigham and Eddie Marsan.

Vice tells the story of Dick Cheney, the most powerful Vice President in history, and how his policies changed the world as we know it. The film explores how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world as Vice-President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today.

Adam McKay (The Big Short) directed ‘Vice’ from a script he wrote. Megan Ellison, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay, Will Ferrell and Kevin Messick are producing.

Vice will arrive in theaters on December 21, 2018. Tell us what you thought of the Vice movie trailer below.