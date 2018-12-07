Watch The Bachelor Online

by On

Who is the next Bachelor? Colton Underwood is the next Bachelor 2019! Colton burst onto the scene during season 14 of The Bachelorette, and his good looks, love for dogs and vulnerability charmed not only Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, but all of Bachelor Nation. Watch The Bachelor online for free. See the latest episodes, bachelorette photos, show synopsis, premiere date and more.

The Bachelor posterSeason Premiere: January 7, 2019
Network: ABC
Genre: Reality TV, Romance
Cast: Chris Harrison
Running Time: 2 hr.
TV Rating: TV-14

Plot Summary

Colton Underwood burst onto the scene during season 14 of The Bachelorette. It was his good looks, love for dogs and vulnerability that charmed not only Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, but all of Bachelor Nation. This former NFL player made a play for Becca’s heart but was saldy sent home after professing he had fallen in love. Now Colton is back and ready to capture our hearts again when he returns for another shot at love, starring in the 23rd season of ABC’s hit romance reality series The Bachelor – Mondays 8/7c.

Episodes


Watch Full Episodes: Watch The Bachelor Online

The Bachelor Season 23 Preview

News

 The Bachelor: Watch Full Episodes Watch full episodes of season 20 of The Bachelor featuring Ben Higgins.
The Bachelorette Watch full episodes of ABC's The Bachelorette online. Fan favorites Britt and Kaitlyn greet 25 potential suitors.
Britt and Kaitlyn Both Announced as ABC’s The Bachelorette Britt Nilsson and Kaitlyn Bristowe will compete to find love on Season 11 of ABC's The Bachelorette.
Big Brother Season 16 Full Episodes Online
‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Gia Allemand Dead of Apparent Su...
Big Brother Contestant Kaitlin Barnaby Was as Rap Video Vixen

Tags:

Leave a Comment