

Steve Carell, Leslie Mann and Diane Kruger star in the Robert Zemeckis-directed fantasy drama Welcome to Marwen, based on Jeff Malmberg’s 2010 documentary Marwencol. A victim of a brutal attack finds a unique and beautiful therapeutic outlet to help him through his recovery process.

Release Date: December 21, 2018

Studio: Universal Pictures

Genre: Fantasy, Drama

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Screenwriter: Caroline Thompson, Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Gwendoline Christie, Falk Hentschel, Janelle Monáe, Eiza González

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

When a devastating attack shatters Mark Hogancamp (Carell) and wipes away all memories, no one expected recovery. Putting together pieces from his old and new life, Mark meticulously creates a wondrous town where he can heal and be heroic. As he builds an astonishing art installation—a testament to the most powerful women he knows—through his fantasy world, he draws strength to triumph in the real one.

Movie Trailers

Welcome to Marwen – Trailer

