



Warner Bros. has pushed back director Patty Jenkins superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 seven months from it’s original November 1, 2019 release date to June 5, 2020. Be the first to watch the official Wonder Woman 1984 movie trailer, Subscribe or bookmark this page.

The studio had scheduled its stand-alone Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix to open on October 4, 2019. ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ would have arrived only 30 days later.

The change provides the studio the same release month as the original ‘Wonder Woman’ (2017), which opened in theaters domestically on June 2, 2017. That film went on to become the highest-grossing movie of summer 2017 with $412.5 million at the domestic box office, and $822 million worldwide.

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ stars Gal Gadot in the title role and Chris Pine returns as Steve Trevor. Joining the returning cast is Kristen Wiig in the role of the supervillain The Cheetah, as well as Pedro Pascal.

Directed by Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman, Monster), “WW84” takes place in the awesome! ’80s, where Wonder Woman’s (Gadot) next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah (Wiig). Subscribe or bookmark this page to be the first to watch the Wonder Woman 2 movie trailer.

Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Gal Gadot are producing the film. Rebecca Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Wesley Coller, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada are the executive producers.

Set to open in theaters on June 5, 2020, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is based on the character created by William Moulton Marston, appearing in comic books published by DC Comics, Inc.. Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Trailer (TBA).