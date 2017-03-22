Wonder Woman Movie Rated PG-13



The MPAA has officially announced the Wonder Woman movie rating. The superhero action adventure Wonder Woman has been rated “PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and some suggestive content.”

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.



Wonder Woman – Official Trailer



Wonder Woman – Comic-Con Trailer

