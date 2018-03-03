

Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Chastain star in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Check out the first images below! Jean Grey (Turner) begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix.

Release Date: November 2, 2018

Studio: 20th Century Fox

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel

Director: Simon Kinberg

Screenwriter: Simon Kinberg

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Sophie Turner, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Olivia Munn, Alexandra Shipp, Tye Sheridan, Evan Peters, Kodi Smit-McPhee

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

“X-Men: Dark Phoenix” centers around the telepathic mutant Jean Grey aka Phoenix. The Uncanny X-Men’s “The Dark Phoenix Saga” storyline was previously explored in “X-Men: The Last Stand.” Famke Janssen played Grey in the original X-Men trilogy, while Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) now portrays the powerful mutant. Bookmark this page to be the first to see the upcoming Dark Phoenix movie.

Movie Trailers

X-Men: Dark Phoenix Teaser



Photo Gallery