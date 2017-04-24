X-Men: Dark Phoenix

20th Century Fox has revealed the official title and release date of the next main ‘X-Men’ film. X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be released in theaters on November 2, 2018. Sophie Turner is set to reprise her role as the telepathic mutant Jean Grey.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix movie posterRelease Date: November 2, 2018
Studio: 20th Century Fox
Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel
Director: Simon Kinberg
Screenwriter: Simon Kinberg
Cast: Sophie Turner
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

“X-Men: Dark Phoenix” centers around the telepathic mutant Jean Grey aka Phoenix. The Uncanny X-Men’s “The Dark Phoenix Saga” storyline was previously explored in “X-Men: The Last Stand.” Famke Janssen played Grey in the original X-Men trilogy, while Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) now portrays the powerful mutant.

