

20th Century Fox has revealed the official title and release date of the next main ‘X-Men’ film. X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be released in theaters on November 2, 2018. Sophie Turner is set to reprise her role as the telepathic mutant Jean Grey.

Release Date: November 2, 2018

Studio: 20th Century Fox

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel

Director: Simon Kinberg

Screenwriter: Simon Kinberg

Cast: Sophie Turner

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

“X-Men: Dark Phoenix” centers around the telepathic mutant Jean Grey aka Phoenix. The Uncanny X-Men’s “The Dark Phoenix Saga” storyline was previously explored in “X-Men: The Last Stand.” Famke Janssen played Grey in the original X-Men trilogy, while Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) now portrays the powerful mutant.

Movie Trailers

X-Men: Dark Phoenix Trailer





Comments

comment count