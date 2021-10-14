The Marvels Release Date, Cast, Plot, Villain and More

Plot

The Marvels is the follow up to Marvel Studios Captain Marvel (2019) that introduced Air Force pilot Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), who becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes.

Brie Larson reprises her role as Carol Danvers. Joining the cast is Teyonah Parris (WandaVision) as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) as Kamala Khan, a newer character to Marvel Comics. Parris, who plays the grown up version of Monica Rambeau from Captain Marvel, will team up with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan in the new film.

Cast

Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson

Trailer

Release Date

February 17, 2023

Studio

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Genre

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Sequel

Director

Nia DaCosta

Screenwriter

TBA

Runtime

TBA

MPAA Rating

TBA