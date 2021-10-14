The Marvels Release Date, Cast, Plot, Villain and More
Plot
The Marvels is the follow up to Marvel Studios Captain Marvel (2019) that introduced Air Force pilot Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), who becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes.
Brie Larson reprises her role as Carol Danvers. Joining the cast is Teyonah Parris (WandaVision) as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) as Kamala Khan, a newer character to Marvel Comics. Parris, who plays the grown up version of Monica Rambeau from Captain Marvel, will team up with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan in the new film.
Cast
Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson
Trailer
Release Date
February 17, 2023
Studio
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Genre
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Sequel
Director
Nia DaCosta
Screenwriter
TBA
Runtime
TBA
MPAA Rating
TBA