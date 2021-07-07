This Is Why Your YouTube Channel Is Not Showing Up In Search

How do you get your YouTube channel to show up in search results on YouTube? I’m going to show you exactly how to accomplish this, step by step. As a result, you’ll be able to rank your channel in YouTube search, get more views and subscribers. And don’t miss a single word, because I’m going to give you three brand-new strategies and one additional tip that you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe to Channel Developers on YouTube.

Parking is the most common reason why new YouTube channels don’t appear in YouTube search, and it’s something no one ever talks about.

What does it mean to park a channel? When you create a YouTube channel, if it sits for a long time before you do anything with it. This is known as “parking.” If this happens, YouTube may deem the channel inactive and remove it from search results.

While parking isn’t explicitly prohibited under YouTube’s policies, inactive channels remain a significant issue on the platform. According to YouTube, dormant accounts are removed after six months, yet I’ve seen channels that have been idle for only a few months before the first video upload no longer appear in YouTube search results.

If this happened to you, you’ll have to create a brand new YouTube channel and reupload your videos to the new channel. You can use the same channel name. Unfortunately, this strategy requires you to delete your old channel you’ll lose any subscribers you have on that channel and any views on your videos.

How To Create a Second YouTube Channel With Same Account

However, you can create a new video on your old channel before you delete it directing subscribers to the new channel. To accomplish this:

Create a new channel. Immediately upload a test video (this can be a video of anything). In 30 minutes to an hour, verify that your channel appears in YouTube channel search. Once you see your new channel in search. Verify you have backup copies of your videos and any channel artwork on your other channel. Create a new video on your old channel directing subscribers to the new channel. Verify your subscribers have moved to your new channel. Delete your old channel. Upload your old videos to the new channel.

Another reason your channel may not show up in search results is you have a common channel name or your channel name is commonly used in video titles. If this is your situation, you’ll need to rank for your channel name you can do this by adding keywords to your channel about page, video title, description and tags.

Add your channel name to your channel description

Navigate to Your channel Click Customize Channel button Click Basic Info Add your channel name to Description field

Add your channel name to your channel keywords

Navigate to Your channel Click Customize Channel button On the left-hand menu click Settings Navigate to Channel > Basic Info Add your channel name to Keywords field

Add your channel name to your video title, description, and tags

Navigate to Your channel Click Manage Videos (pencil icon) Add your channel name to video Title, Description and Tags fields

Once you add your channel name to these locations, if your channel is not showing up because you have a common channel name or your channel name is commonly used in video titles. This will help your channel and videos rank higher.

A common reason why a channel is not showing up in YouTube search is because your first video has not been uploaded or YouTube has not yet indexed your first video. In some cases, it can take a few days for your video to be indexed. If that’s the case, you’ll need to look for your channel in channel search instead of video search. To check to see if your channel is showing up in channel search results.

Type the name of your channel with no misspellings. If you don’t have a common channel name it will be the first or one of the first channels to appear.

Click on “Filters”

Under “Type” click “Channel”

How To Find YouTube Channel ID

Your channel should be one of first to appear in the search results. You can also scroll down to see if it’s further down the page. If your channel has lots of videos, and was not inactive when you first created it. Yet it has never appeared in any of YouTube’s search results. You can search for your channel using its unique channel ID. To find your channel using its channel ID.

Navigate to your channel Click Customize Channel Settings > Channel > Advanced Settings Under “Other Settings” Manage YouTube account View Advanced Settings Locate your Channel ID

Copy your channel ID and paste it into the YouTube search bar. If your channel does not display. At some point, your channel may have been considered inactive by YouTube. Follow the steps I gave you in strategy #1 to create a new channel.

