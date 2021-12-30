Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Jonathan Majors star in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Casting announcements have confirmed Ant-Man (Rudd) and Wasp (Lilly) face off against the supervillain Kang the Conqueror (Majors).

Release Date: July 28, 2023

July 28, 2023 Studio: Marvel Studios (Walt Disney Pictures)

Marvel Studios (Walt Disney Pictures) Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Sequel

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Sequel Director: Peyton Reed

Peyton Reed Screenwriter: Jeff Loveness

Jeff Loveness Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors Running Time: Unknown

Unknown MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the sequel to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). Peyton Reed directs the superhero film, which is scripted by Jeff Loveness. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors as Nathaniel Richards/Kang the Conqueror are among the cast members. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released on July 28, 2023, as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In November 2019, it was announced that a third Ant-Man film would be made, with Rudd and Lilly reprising their roles. Loveness was hired in April 2020, and the film’s development began during the COVID-19 epidemic. In December 2020, the film’s title and additional cast members were revealed. Principal photography began in late July at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire and ended in November. Filming in Turkey began in early February 2021, with further filming in San Francisco in mid-June.

Trailer