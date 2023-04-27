Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Reveals Villain Unicron

A new trailer and poster for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has arrived. The seventh installment in the 'Transformers' franchise serves as a sequel to Bumblebee (2018).

Set in the 1990s, Rise of the Beasts sees our favorite Autobots returning to save the world once again. But this time, they'll have some new allies in the form of the Maximals, a whole new faction of Transformers that have never been seen before. The stakes are higher than ever, as the Autobots and Maximals must team up to stop the Decepticons and Predacons from taking over the planet.

Play

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) and Dominique Fishback (Swarm) as the human leads. But it's the voice cast that's really turning heads. Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Peter Dinklage, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Ron Perlman all join the cast, with Perlman lending his talents to the new character Optimus Primal.

But perhaps the biggest surprise of all comes at the end of the trailer, when we catch a glimpse of the film's villain: Unicron. Fans of the 1986 animated "The Transformers: The Movie" will recognize Unicron as one of the most fearsome and powerful villains in the series.

A planet-sized Transformer with the power to consume entire worlds, Unicron has been a thorn in the side of the Autobots for years. And now, he's set to make his live-action debut in "Rise of the Beasts."

Check out the new poster below. "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" arrives in theaters on June 9, 2023.