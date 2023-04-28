'Hunger Games' Prequel Gets First Trailer

Lionsgate has released the first trailer and a new poster for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The Hunger Games prequel stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, and Viola Davis.

Newcomer Tom Blyth plays a young President Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, along with West Side Story's (2021) Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from District 12. The cast also includes Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, and Jason Schwartzman.

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is based on the 2020 novel of the same name by author Suzanne Collins. Francis Lawrence, who directed the last three films in the franchise, returns to direct.

Check out The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes trailer and poster below: