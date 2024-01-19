20th Century Studios has announced the long-awaited 4K UHD and Blu-ray releases of James Cameron's The Abyss (1989). The Ultimate Collector's Edition will be available for purchase on March 12.

Description: In this underwater sci-fi adventure written and directed by James Cameron, a nuclear sub mysteriously sinks and a private oil rig crew, led by foreman Bud Brigman (Ed Harris), is recruited to join a team of Navy SEALs on a search and rescue effort. The group soon finds themselves on a spectacular life-and-death odyssey 25,000 feet below the ocean's surface, where they find a mysterious force that could either change the world—or destroy it. The Abyss also stars Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Michael Biehn