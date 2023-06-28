Superman Legacy: David Corenswet to Play Superman in DC Reboot

It’s official! David Corenswet has been cast as Superman/Clark Kent in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy, a reboot of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

You might recognize Corenswet from his roles in the thriller Pearl (2022) alongside Mia Goth and Look Both Ways starring Lili Reinhart. With his striking resemblance to the former Man of Steel Henry Cavill, it’s no wonder that Corenswet has been a frontrunner and a fan-favorite pick for this iconic role.

Joining Corenswet is the talented Rachel Brosnahan, known for her fantastic performances in the Amazon Prime Video comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the film I’m Your Woman (2020). Brosnahan will be taking on the role of the Daily Planet’s fearless investigative reporter and Superman’s love interest, Lois Lane.

The casting process for Superman: Legacy has been quite extensive, with DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran leaving no stone unturned in their search for the perfect actors to lead this new franchise.

Now that the roles of Superman and Lois Lane have been locked down, Gunn will shift his focus to filling the shoes of Superman’s arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor, as well as other supporting characters like Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen.

Written and directed by Gunn (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Superman: Legacy promises to bring a fresh new take on the beloved superhero.

“Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas,” reads the official synopsis. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

The project was announced earlier this year when Gunn and Safran unveiled their exciting plans for the first phase of this revamped slate.

Superman stood out as the centerpiece of their strategy, aiming to launch a new era of thrilling superhero adventures. And that’s not all—the presentation also included plans for a new Batman film, “Batman: The Brave and the Bold,” which recently enlisted Andy Muschietti (The Flash) as the director. Superman: Legacy is scheduled for a worldwide release on July 11, 2025.

