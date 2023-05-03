Gamer Becomes Racer In 'Gran Turismo' Movie Trailer

Sony has released the first official trailer and poster for Gran Turismo, based on the popular video game franchise. The race car thriller stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp (District 9) and based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver.

Sony's PlayStation Productions continues to bring video game franchises to TV and film. "The Last of Us" was a big hit for HBO. The series averaged 30 million viewers for each episode. Other projects include a "Twisted Metal" series at Peacock and a "God of War" show on Amazon Prime.

Check out the trailer and poster below. "Gran Turismo" arrives in theaters on August 11, 2023.