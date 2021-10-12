Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Plot, Cast, Villain, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far

Filming has begun on Warner Bros. Pictures’ action sequel Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, directed by James Wan (Aquaman, The Conjuring 2). The film stars Jason Momoa in the title role with Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Pilou Asbæk and Jani Zhao. Aquaman (2018) made $1.1 billion worldwide at the box-office making it the highest grossing DC Comics film of all-time. Here’s everything we know so far about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom including the plot, cast updates, release date and more.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Cast

<br /> The sequel sees the return of Jason Momoa (Zack Snyder’s Justice League) as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard (The Stand) as Mera, Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) as Orm/Ocean Master, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Matrix Resurrections, Candyman) as Black Manta, Dolph Lundgren (The Expendables 4) as King Nereus, Nicole Kidman (Nine Perfect Strangers), and Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett). Joining the cast is Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones), Jani Zhao as Stingray, Indya Moore as Karshon, Randall Park (WandaVision) and Vincent Regan (Snow White and the Huntsman) as Atlan.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Plot

The plot of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has remained a mystery so far, except for hints from director James Wan that it will be darker than the original film and have elements of the horror genre. “I think the second one is a little bit more serious, a little bit more relevant in the world we are living in today. I think that’s where it wants to go,” said Wan at last year’s DC Fandome. A set photo from Wan hinted that the sequel will explore the lost kingdom of Necrus, which first appeared in DC comics Aquaman #30 in 1966. Necrus is an underwater ice kingdom that exists on the physical plane in different locations only in brief intervals of time.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Villain

Necrus is ruled by Mongo, a tyrannical leader who has a deep loathing for all “surface dwellers” and believes they should not be permitted to exist beneath the water surface. In the comics, Mongo is a minor DC villain and Necrus isn’t particularly well-known. Actor Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) is rumored to be cast as Mongo. That would make him Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’s central villain.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Release Date

Wan directs from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (Aquaman, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger. The film is produced by Peter Safran and James Wan, with Michael Clear, Walter Hamada serving as executive producers. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled for release in theaters on December 16, 2022.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures’ has yet to release the official Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer. How long will it be until the first Aquaman 2 trailer is released? Given that the trailer for Aquaman (2018) was published barely five months before the film’s theatrical debut. Fans can expect the same trailer release timetable for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Until then, you can watch the first film’s official trailer below.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 4K, Blu-ray and DVD

When will Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom be released on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital? Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will officially announce the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on all formats approximately two to four weeks after a film’s theatrical run concludes. If you can’t wait that long, Aquaman is available now on all formats.